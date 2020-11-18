Myles Garrett out of practice with an illness

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will not practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that Garrett is home sick. He has tested negative for COVID-19, but has symptoms and the league’s protocols call for him to remain at home while that’s the case.

Garrett will be able to return on Friday as long as he tests negative again and the symptoms pass. If he does, he should be on track to play against the Eagles Sunday.

The Browns placed right tackle Jack Conklin, long snapper Charley Hughlett, and kicker Cody Parkey on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Fullback Andy Janovich and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard are also on the list.