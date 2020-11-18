NFL adds J.C. Jackson to Pro Bowl ballot

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has taken his rightful place on the Pro Bowl ballot.

After Jackson was left off the initial ballot, despite leading the NFL with six interceptions this season, a controversy erupted online. Within an hour of PFT posting on the issue, the NFL had rectified the situation.

Jackson now appears as one of 74 cornerbacks on the ballot.

The Pro Bowl will not be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NFL is still choosing rosters to honor the players involved and will have virtual activities to celebrate the Pro Bowlers. Fans, players and coaches all vote for the Pro Bowlers, with the votes from each group getting one-third weight. This controversy may have given Jackson more attention and boosted his chances of making the Pro Bowl team.