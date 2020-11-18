NFL, NFLPA agree to key offseason dates for 2021

USA TODAY Sports

Raging pandemic notwithstanding, the NFL plans to get through the 2020 season and then focus on 2021. Toward that end, the league and the NFL Players Association have reached agreement on several key offseason dates.

Some of the most important offseason dates appear below.

Free agency begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17.

The draft will be held from April 29 through May 1.

The franchise-tag window opens on February 23. A specific closing date does not appear in the communication to agents; presumably, it’s March 9, two weeks after the window opens.

Offseason workouts for teams with new coaches can begin on April 5. For all other teams, workouts can begin on April 19.

Although free agency and the draft proceeded as scheduled in 2020, the offseason programs were scrapped. Currently, it seems very possible if not likely that the 2021 offseason program will be reduced if not eliminated.