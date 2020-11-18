Panthers say Christian McCaffrey set to miss Sunday’s game

Getty Images

A report earlier this week indicated that the Panthers would be without running back Christian McCaffrey again this week because of a shoulder injury and it appeared that the team confirmed it on Wednesday.

The team’s Twitter account sent out a tweet saying McCaffrey had been ruled out along with a link to a post on their website saying the same thing. They took both the tweet and the post down a short time later and replaced them with ones saying that McCaffrey is expected to miss the game.

While the Panthers are hedging, there’s no sign that the outlook has brightened for McCaffrrey. He was not at the open portion of Wednesday’s practice and that would have to change later this week to create hope that he will not miss his eighth game of the 2020 season.

Mike Davis has started in place of McCaffrey in his previous seven absences and is expected back in that spot this Sunday against the Lions.