Ravens promote safety Geno Stone from practice squad

Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have promoted safety Geno Stone back to their active roster off the practice squad.

Stone has appeared in the last two games for the Ravens as a call-up from the practice squad. The seventh-round pick out of Iowa spent the first month on the team’s active roster before being waived on Oct. 8. He was re-signed to the team’s practice squad and made his debut two weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts.

Stone has mostly played on special teams in those two games with only two snaps coming on defense in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Stone’s promotion to the active roster comes as the Ravens placed tight end Nick Boyle and cornerback Terrell Bonds were placed on injured reserve due to injuries. Boyle is out for the season while Bonds was expected to miss a few weeks due to a knee injury. Bonds will need to spend at least three weeks on injured reserve before being eligible to return.

The Ravens also signed former Seahawks tight end Luke Willson to their practice squad on Tuesday. Willson appeared in five games this season for Seattle before being released earlier this month. Willson can serve as depth following Boyle’s season-ending knee injury.