Report: Clelin Ferrell likely out this week due to positive COVID-19 test

The Raiders placed a couple of defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and one of them reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

NFL Media reports that defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive. Safety Lamarcus Joyner went on the list as a close contact of his teammate.

Ferrell likely will not be able to play in Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs as a result of the test. He has started all nine games this season and played 67 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, so they’ll have to do some shuffling on the defensive line as they try for a sweep of Kansas City.

Joyner will be eligible to play as long as he continues to test negative this week.