Ryan Tannehill says Derrick Henry’s carries are down “by design”

Getty Images

Derrick Henry had 31 carries and 34 touches in the season opener. He has not come close to that since.

In fact, in the past four games, Henry has averaged 19.5 carries, 89.5 yards and has scored two touchdowns. The Titans are 1-3.

“Yeah, I mean that’s been by design,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “He started off the season on a really high rate of carries per game and something that’s probably going to be unsustainable not only as you get deep into this year or into his career. Wanted to take something off his plate there and give our other guys some opportunities to make plays. Derrick’s going to continue to be a huge part of our offense and the workhorse that he is. But it’s been by design to keep his carries to a manageable level, a level to where he can still go out and make some huge plays for us and get into a rhythm but where he’s not getting 40 carries a game and stacking up an insurmountable amount of reps. So really just trying to be smart and diligent with that. We know that Derrick’s going to go out there and do a good job anytime he’s in there.”

The Titans went 5-0 to start the season with Henry averaging 24.6 carries per game for 117.6 yards per game, and he scored six touchdowns. So maybe it’s time to get him more involved again.