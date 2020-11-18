Saints’ defense shutting down opposing runners

Getty Images

Trying to run the ball against the Saints? Good luck.

The Saints have allowed just 691 rushing yards this season, fewest in the NFL, just 38 rushing first downs, fewest in the NFL, and are tied for best in the NFL with an average of 3.3 yards per carry allowed, and a total of just five rushing touchdowns allowed.

In the last two weeks, against the 49ers and the Buccaneers, the Saints have allowed a grand total of just 57 rushing yards. The 49ers’ leading rusher on Sunday, Jerick McKinnon, was held to 18 carries for 33 yards. The week before, the Buccaneers gave up on the running game, carrying five times for eight yards.

With Drew Brees expected to miss time and the Saints’ offense likely limited in what it can do, they’ll be relying on that defense more than ever.