Teddy Bridgewater is expected to practice Wednesday

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said on Monday that he was hopeful that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be able to practice on Wednesday after spraining his MCL during last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

It looks like Rhule’s hopes are going to be realized. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bridgewater is expected to practice with the team on a limited basis as they start on-field work ahead of their Week 11 home game against the Lions.

Bridgewater missed the final five offensive snaps last Sunday after taking a hit from Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul. P.J. Walker got his first NFL action to close out the 46-23 loss.

The Lions also come into the game with a banged-up quarterback, but Matthew Stafford is expected to play despite a thumb injury.