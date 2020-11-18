Tyler Lockett, Chris Carson listed as questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Seahawks are set to get running back Carlos Hyde back in the lineup on Thursday night, but they’re still waiting to make a call on a couple of other offensive players.

The team listed wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Chris Carson as questionable to play against the Cardinals. Lockett was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday due to a knee injury. Carson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and was listed as limited in Tuesday’s practice.

Hyde also missed the last two games, but moved up to full participation Tuesday and does not have an injury designation for Thursday night.

The news is less positive in the secondary. Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (knee), Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), and Neiko Thorp (core) are all out. Center Ethan Pocic (concussion) and guard Jordan Simmons (calf) will also miss the game.

Running back Travis Homer (wrist, knee, thumb) is listed as doubtful while offensive lineman Kyle Fuller (ankle) is considered questionable.