Washington sticking with Dustin Hopkins as placekicker

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has decided to stick with Dustin Hopkins as their kicker, according to John Keim of ESPN.com.

Head coach Ron Rivera had said on Monday that the team was considering its options at the position after Hopkins missed a 43-yard field goal wide right in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

“Well, it is something that we are talking about and discussing,” Rivera told reporters on Monday. “The hard part is when you bring a guy in you want to make sure you have a guy that’s going to fit you, you have a guy with a lot of experience because you’re going to replace an experienced guy. So, again, it’s something that we’re discussing.”

Hopkins is just 12 of 17 on field goal attempts this season with misses coming from 43, 44, 47, 48 and 54 yards out. He is 16 of 17 on extra point attempts on the season.

Washington has Kaare Vedvik on its practice squad and could have been a consideration had the team decided to shake things up. Instead, Hopkins will continue in the role for this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.