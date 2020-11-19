Aaron Rodgers no longer Packers’ NFLPA rep, wasn’t happy with CBA talks

Getty Images

When the 32 team representatives for the NFL Players Association voted this year on whether to accept the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, Packers representative Aaron Rodgers voted no. He was outvoted, the CBA passed, and Rodgers is no longer the Packers’ union representative.

“I wasn’t real, real happy about the way things went down,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.

Rodgers was disgruntled with the way negotiations were handled, feeling that active players should have been more involved, and with the meeting at the Indianapolis Scouting Combine where the player reps voted to recommend the CBA to the full union membership.

“I think from last season, negotiating without a current player in the room, and then the things that happened in Indy and the way that the vote went, I wasn’t real excited about it,” Rodgers said. “I wanted to get involved in an important year, because I thought it was a good look for the union. I can’t say I was heavily involved. I came in to some of the meetings late at the Combine, but I think it’s time for somebody else to take that role who wants to spend a week of their life sitting in meetings and going through all that. To me, it’s just not what I want to do at this point in my career.”

Kicker Mason Crosby is the new Packers representative.