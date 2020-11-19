Adam Gase: Nobody on the Jets has talked about tanking

Getty Images

The Jets are the worst team in the league, the favorites to get the first overall pick in the draft, and the likely future home of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But Jets head coach Adam Gase says he’s not thinking about that.

Asked about tanking, Gase said it’s not in the Jets’ vocabulary.

“That’s something that — nobody’s talked about that,” Gase said, via the New York Post.

Most observers would agree that it’s better for the Jets to keep losing and earn the first overall pick than to win a couple games and move behind the Jaguars in the draft order.

“We can’t worry about what anybody else thinks,” Gase said. “We know we’re trying to get guys better that are here and we’re trying to figure out ways to win games.”

For Gase, who’s likely to be fired before he’d get the opportunity to coach Lawrence, there’s no incentive to tank. He wants to win.