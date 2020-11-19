Andy Reid on DeAndre Baker: He’ll be asked to work hard and keep his nose clean

Getty Images

Cornerback DeAndre Baker is joining the Chiefs practice squad after the armed robbery charges that led to his release from the Giants were dropped earlier this week.

Baker made 15 starts for the Giants as a rookie, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid referenced his play at Georgia when discussing why the team had interest in his services. Baker was a first-round pick after wrapping up his time at the SEC school and Reid said he doesn’t “know much about him other than he was a good player in college.”

Reid also said he trusts General Manager Brett Veach’s eye for talent and ability to make it clear what the base expectations will be in Kansas City.

“I know when he gets here, he’ll see the environment that we have and he’s going to be asked to work hard and keep his nose clean,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “That’s what you do and we’re very honest with that and open. So, when Brett deals with that, he keeps that real with these guys whoever we’re bringing in, but anything else isn’t acceptable. That’s how we go.”

Baker has to go through COVID-19 testing protocols before he can officially be signed to the practice squad. Once he is, he’ll try to show the Chiefs that he can help them on the field this season.