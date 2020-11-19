Andy Reid on DeAndre Baker: He’ll be asked to work hard and keep his nose clean

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2020, 9:08 AM EST
Cornerback DeAndre Baker is joining the Chiefs practice squad after the armed robbery charges that led to his release from the Giants were dropped earlier this week.

Baker made 15 starts for the Giants as a rookie, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid referenced his play at Georgia when discussing why the team had interest in his services. Baker was a first-round pick after wrapping up his time at the SEC school and Reid said he doesn’t “know much about him other than he was a good player in college.”

Reid also said he trusts General Manager Brett Veach’s eye for talent and ability to make it clear what the base expectations will be in Kansas City.

“I know when he gets here, he’ll see the environment that we have and he’s going to be asked to work hard and keep his nose clean,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “That’s what you do and we’re very honest with that and open. So, when Brett deals with that, he keeps that real with these guys whoever we’re bringing in, but anything else isn’t acceptable. That’s how we go.”

Baker has to go through COVID-19 testing protocols before he can officially be signed to the practice squad. Once he is, he’ll try to show the Chiefs that he can help them on the field this season.

9 responses to “Andy Reid on DeAndre Baker: He’ll be asked to work hard and keep his nose clean

  2. Bret Veatch has to be the best GM in the NFL. What I’d like to know is how he cleared waivers and no other team claimed him, because the Chiefs are last in line for waived players.

  3. This team has a way of signing all kinds of players with a history of behavioral problems – Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark, Willie Gay, now DeAndre Baker. It seems like a tinderbox just waiting for the right match.

  5. As a Giants fan I’m glad he’s not coming back. Poor attitude and mediocre ability at the pro level, not to mention what must be an extreme lack of common sense to get himself mixed up in that situation. I don’t think he would fit in on Joe Judge’s Giants.

    Just a terrible pick by Gettleman

  6. darthhelmut says:
    November 19, 2020 at 10:14 am
    Bret Veatch has to be the best GM in the NFL. What I’d like to know is how he cleared waivers and no other team claimed him, because the Chiefs are last in line for waived players.

    Umm, did you just ask why a guy who was tied to an armed robbery wasn’t picked up and praise your dumb gm at the same time? I think ya did.

    We’ll see how much you like Dorsey, err, I mean Brett Veach in 2021 when the cap drops.

    Your one year dynasty will be long, long gone.

  7. Andy Reed has a history of trying to help players all the way back to a Michael Vick. It’s easy to talk trash about people when the do wrong but I think AR should be commended for trying to help keep these players from throwing their lives away.

  8. Mainly Chiefs fans here applauding the move, but in reality it’s just another controversial player they’ll ignore and defend b/c they’re winning and that’s all they care about.

