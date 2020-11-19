Bears bring receivers J.J. Nelson, Greg Dortch in for tryouts

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears brought in a pair of wide receivers for tryouts along with quarterback DeShone Kizer.

The Bears had J.J. Nelson and Greg Dortch in for workouts with the team on Wednesday.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Nelson in September only to have a knee injury in training camp lead to a stint on injured reserve. The 49ers then waived Nelson from their injured reserve list early in September and he’s been a free agent ever since.

Nelson appeared in two games last season for the Oakland Raiders after playing the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He caught just four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown before being released. For his career, Nelson has 85 catches for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Dortch played in two games for the Carolina Panthers last year after initially signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. Dortch was solely a special teams player for the Panthers, returning four punts and five kickoffs.