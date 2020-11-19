Bucs remove Cyril Grayson from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers removed practice squad receiver Cyril Grayson from the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, the team announced.

Grayson and Jaydon Mickens went on the list Saturday. Mickens sounded off about his placement on the list in a social media post, complaining there was nothing wrong with him.

Mickens remains on the list.

Grayson, 26, has played three games for Tampa Bay this season. He has seen 42 snaps offense and 20 on special teams.

Grayson has made only one catch in his career. It went for 3 yards in a game for the Bucs last season.

He has played five games in his career.