Cal McNair reiterates Jack Easterby won’t be Texans’ GM

Getty Images

As questions continue to be raised about who’s calling the shots in Houston, Texans owner Cal McNair insists that the person making the personnel decisions next season will not be interim General Manager Jack Easterby.

Echoing comments from Texans President Jamey Rootes, McNair said today that the G.M. job will go to someone other than Easterby.

“There’s no decision made on Jack until we can talk to the next general manager. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” McNair said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

McNair said he’ll make the final decision on the next GM, in consultation with several others, and then the next GM will get involved in hiring the next coach.

“We’ll use our experts, and we’ll take input where it comes, but at the end of the day, it’ll be my decision,” McNair said. “We’ve started the process, and it’s a rigorous process. We’ve started internal discussions. Until we’re allowed to talk to people about the positions, we have to be really careful about what we say and do because of all the rules that are in place.”

That Easterby isn’t up for the GM job will be welcome news from Texans fans, many of whom have questioned the direction of the franchise since Easterby has taken on a bigger role. Easterby does not have a personnel background, and McNair sounds committed to hiring a GM who does.