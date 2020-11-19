Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson carted off, ruled out due to leg injury

Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson will not return to Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks due to a leg injury that required him to be carted off from the sideline.

Thompson was injured inside the final minute of the first half when his leg got caught awkwardly underneath him and Seattle running back DeeJay Dallas was tackled to the ground. He remained down for several minutes before getting up and walking to the sideline with assistance from Cardinals’ personnel. He then hopped on a waiting cart and was taken from the field of play.

Thompson had three tackles on the night for Arizona before exiting the game. Deionte Thompson has replaced him at the position.

Running back Kenyan Drake briefly had a wrap on his left ankle on the sidelines as he sat on the bench late in the first half and Chase Edmonds handled the final possession of the half for Arizona. However, Drake was back in the lineup for the Cardinals’ first possession of the third quarter.