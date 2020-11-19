Chris Carson inactive for Seahawks; De’Vondre Campbell, Maxx Williams to play for Cardinals

Getty Images

Running back Chris Carson is officially inactive for the Seahawks and will miss a fourth straight game due to a mid-foot sprain Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Carson was injured in the first half of previous meeting between the two teams last month. He was able to return to limited participation in practice on Tuesday but did not work on Wednesday and will be held out another week. Backup running back Travis Homer is also out due to wrist/knee/thumb injuries sustained on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks elevated Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad to help out with the depth issues at running back. Carlos Hyde is returning to the lineup after injuring his hamstring against the Cardinals last month as well.

Starting center Ethan Pocic is out for a second game due to a concussion and backup Kyle Fuller was listed as questionable due to a high-ankle sprain. Fuller is active and will be in uniform. Jamarco Jones and Phil Haynes are the reserves at center.

Starting cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) are also out. Dunbar and backup cornerback Neiko Thorpe (sports hernia) were placed on injured reserve over the last 24 hours.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is active for Seattle after being listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

For Arizona, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (calf) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) are both active after being listed as questionable to play.

Defensive linemen Corey Peters (knee) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were both placed on injured reserve after being ruled out. Peters will miss the rest of the season. The losses leave the Cardinals short-handed on the defensive line as Chandler Jones, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, and Rashard Lawrence are also on injured reserve.

Quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, running back Eno Benjamin, safety Charles Washington, tight end Darrell Daniels, and offensive linemen Josh Miles and Justin Murray are the inactives for Arizona.

Washington (groin), Daniels (ankle) and Murray (hand) are out with injuries while the remaining four are healthy scratches.

Also inactive for Seattle are guard Jordan Simmons (calf), defensive end Jonathan Bullard and tight end Colby Parkinson.