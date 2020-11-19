Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of practice with an illness

Getty Images

The Chiefs practiced without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Thursday.

Edwards-Helaire was a new addition to the injury report. He missed the session because of an illness.

The presence of COVID-19 has led to more players missing practice because of illness even if they test negative. If they’re having symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, they have to pass multiple negative tests before returning to the building.

Running back Darrell Williams was also out sick on Thursday. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz came off the reserve/COVID-19 list, but did not practice due to the back injury that’s kept him out of recent games.

Defensive end Taco Charlton (ankle) was the only other player out of practice ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Raiders.