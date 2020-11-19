D’Andre Swift out of practice with a concussion

Getty Images

The Lions got quarterback Matthew Stafford back at practice Thursday, but they were missing running back D'Andre Swift.

Swift was out of practice due to a concussion. It is not clear when Swift was injured as he practiced on Wednesday and was not listed on the injury report.

Swift made his first NFL start last Sunday. He had 81 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards, and a touchdown catch in the 30-27 Lions victory. Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson will handle the backfield duties if Swift is out and the timing of his addition to the report suggests that will be the case.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones practiced after sitting out Wednesday with a knee injury, but Kenny Golladay was out with the hip injury that’s kept him out the last two games. Golladay was a limited participant on Wednesday, so the downgrade may foreshadow another game on the sidelines.