Davante Adams sits out Thursday’s practice a day after being limited

Getty Images

Packers receiver Davante Adams played through an ankle injury Sunday. He had a limited practice Wednesday when he said “the idea” is to play Sunday.

But Adams did not practice Thursday.

Adams has 61 catches for 741 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games this season, leading the league in receiving yards per game at 105.9. He missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) also went from a limited practice Wednesday to missing Thursday’s work.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (concussion) and receiver Darrius Shepherd (shoulder) had full practices Thursday after being limited Wednesday. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) returned to limited work after missing practice a day earlier.

Cornerback Kevin King (quad) remained a full participant.