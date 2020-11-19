Drew Lock practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

Word before Wednesday’s practice was that quarterback Drew Lock would be “extremely limited” in Wednesday’s practice because of a muscle strain and bruising near his ribs, but Lock wound up missing practice altogether.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said at his Thursday press conference that Lock would be on the field later in the day and this prediction turned out to be on the money. Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice say that Lock is on the field and throwing.

Fangio indicated that Lock will also do team drills and getting through them without any setbacks would be a step toward playing against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Tight end Noah Fant is also practicing on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session with injured ribs.