Eagles announce player tested positive for COVID-19

The Eagles announced on Thursday that they received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test result for one of their players.

The team said that the player and those identified as close contacts are isolating away from the team. The Eagles, who are set to face the Browns this weekend, added that they are operating under the league’s intensive protocols. The entire league will be operating under those protocols as of this weekend.

Longtime NFL reporters Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan report that wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is the player who tested positive. Wide receivers Deontay Burnett and John Hightower were identified as close contacts.

The positive test will knock Arcega-Whiteside out for this weekend. Burnett, who is on the practice squad, and Hightower will need to be away for five days since their last contact, so they’ll also be unavailable this weekend if their contact with Arcega-Whiteside came on Wednesday.