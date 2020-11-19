Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz return for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs have gotten back a couple of players who will help keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes off his back.

Starting left tackle Eric Fisher and starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz have been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The move makes both available for Friday’s practice, and ultimately for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The Raiders have multiple defensive players on the COVID-19 reserve list, who will miss the practice week before becoming eligible to return.

The 8-1 Chiefs and the 6-3 Raiders square off on Sunday night. In the last calendar year, the Chiefs have lost only one game, to the Raiders in Week Five.