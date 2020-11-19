Goodbye CenturyLink Field, hello Lumen Field

Getty Images

Tonight’s game against the Cardinals and Seahawks will not be played at CenturyLink Field.

The game isn’t moving. The place just has a new name.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the venue is now known as Lumen Field.

The team announced the new name on Thursday morning, and official approach came on Thursday afternoon. The move comes from the fact that CenturyLink rebranded itself as Lumen Technologies in September.

The venue opened in 2002 as Seahawks Stadium. It became Qwest Field in 2004 and, seven years later, CenturyLink took over.

CenturyLink, now Lumen, extended the naming-rights deal through 2033 in 2017, acquiring 15 new years at $162.7 million.