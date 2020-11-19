Greg Roman on Dez Bryant: If he keeps progressing, he’ll become a factor for us

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Dez Bryant made his first regular season appearance since 2017 when the Ravens called him up from the practice squad for their Week 9 game against the Colts.

Bryant played two snaps and didn’t have a pass thrown his way, but the limited role didn’t stop him from feeling “very appreciative” of the chance to get back in the NFL. Bryant didn’t get called up for last Sunday’s game and offensive coordinator Greg Roman fielded a question Thursday about when he might get another look in the offense.

“Dez is doing a good job, he’s really getting caught up,” Roman said at his press conference. “He’s working hard at practice, in meetings. It’s good to have him onboard. Keep working and we’ll see where that leads moving forward. I don’t think there’s any real timeline right now, but I do think that if Dez keeps progressing he will definitely become a factor in what we do.”

The Ravens don’t have any wide receivers on this week’s injury report for Sunday’s game against the Titans, so the wait for Bryant’s next appearance may extend beyond this weekend.