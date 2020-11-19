Jaguars place C.J. Henderson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jaguars got the ball rolling on cornerback D.J. Hayden‘s return to action on Thursday afternoon and it was good timing because they have a need in the secondary.

The team placed first-round pick C.J. Henderson on injured reserve. Henderson has been out of practice this week with a groin injury.

Henderson started all eight games he played this season. He had 36 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Hayden was designated for return from injured reserve on Thursday. Tre Herndon, Sidney Jones, Chris Claybrooks, Josiah Scott and Brandon Watson make up the group of corners currently on the active roster.