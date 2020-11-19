Joe Mixon still out of practice for Bengals

Getty Images

It looks like the Bengals will be without running back Joe Mixon for a fourth straight game.

Mixon did not practice on Thursday and has not practiced since being injured in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Colts. The Bengals opted not to put Mixon on injured reserve, which seems like the wrong call now that he’s missed three games and is on track to miss another one.

Giovani Bernard, Samaje Perine, and Trayveon Williams would be the backfield options against the Washington Football Team with Mixon out of the lineup again this weekend.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins missed practice on Thursday with an illness. He was not on the report at all on Wednesday.