Kyler Murray embraces opportunity to face Seattle on a short week

USA TODAY Sports

Some players complain about playing on Sunday and then playing again on a Thursday. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not one of them.

Within an hour after throwing the Hail Mary pass that delivered a last-second win for Arizona over the Bills, Murray was asked about the quick turnaround to a Thursday night game in Seattle.

“You’ve got to love it,” Murray said. “It’s what I dreamed of my whole life. So I’m not shying away from any opportunity. We’ve got a divisional opponent, a good team, we’ve just got to be ready to executive. It should be a good game.”

It should be a great game, involving two of the greatest quarterbacks currently in the game.

The Cardinals won round one last month. Regardless of what happens tonight, hopefully there will be a round three in January.