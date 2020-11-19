Kyler Murray hurts shoulder but remains in game

USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray took a hard hit on his right shoulder on a first quarter sack by L.J. Collier and Carlos Dunlap.

The Cardinals quarterback appeared to be in pain as he tried to loosen the shoulder on the field and, after having medical personnel check him after the change of possession, he winced as he took practice throws on the sideline.

Murray did not miss any snaps, returning the next series and leading the Cardinals to a touchdown. However, five of the eight plays in the following drive were runs. Murray was 2-for-3 for 32 yards in the possession but still appeared to be hurting.

Murray threw a 25-yard strike to Maxx Williams to the Seattle 2, which set up a touchdown run by Kenyan Drake. Drake’s touchdown run initially was ruled a fumble, but replay showed he stretched the ball across the goal line before losing control.

It tied the game 7-7, but the Seahawks since have scored on an 11-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks missed the extra point, so they lead 13-7.

Murray continued to have his shoulder worked on during the Seahawks’ 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

A hamstring injury took Murray out of last season’s game at Seattle. He left in the third quarter of that game and Brett Hundley replaced him as the Cardinals held on for an upset of the Seahawks.