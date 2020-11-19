Patrick Mahomes: Victory lap or not, divisional games are important

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2020, 11:46 AM EST
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was peeved about the way the Raiders celebrated their Week Five win at Arrowhead Stadium, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t appear to need any additional motivational material for this week’s rematch.

Whether the Raiders’ victory lap around the stadium rubbed him the wrong way or not, Mahomes said that it wasn’t hard to find reasons to get fired up for this weekend. He said “we don’t like losing to teams twice, so we’ll have the right mindset” when it comes time to play Sunday night’s game against a team from their own division.

“If you’re not ready to go in this game, playing a divisional opponent, playing against a good football team and you know it’s going to mean a lot going toward the AFC West standings, then you’re not in the right sport,” Mahomes said, via ESPN.com. “For me, it’s just as important as any other game in the division, no matter if they took a victory lap or not.”

Mahomes threw his only interception of the season and completed a season-low 51.1 percent of his passes in the 40-32 loss. A rebound for him this weekend will make it much likelier that the Chiefs also see a better result.

4 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: Victory lap or not, divisional games are important

  1. Which is more likely to occur this Sunday night?

    Derek Carr plays lights out, hammers the Chiefs with 4 TD passes and 300 plus yards, or the MVP frontrunner plays lights out, hammers the Fade with 6 TD passes and 400 plus yards..?

    More likely that the Chiefs start a 6 year consecutive winning streak in Vegas.

  2. I sense a brutal beating in all three phases of the game coming up for the Raiders. I can’t ever recall Coach Reid taking something like this personal, that team loves their coach.

  3. The “victory lap” was no big deal. Gruden mentioned that they had a bus driver, KC fan, that was being a wise-guy. So Gruden made him drive around the stadium after the Raiders win. IT’s funny, really.

    Having said that, I can’t see the Raiders beating KC twice in a season. KC is arguably the best team in the NFL. The Raiders are not.

  4. waitstop says:
    November 19, 2020 at 12:02 pm
    I sense a brutal beating in all three phases of the game coming up for the Raiders. I can’t ever recall Coach Reid taking something like this personal, that team loves their coach.

    ———————————————

    Easy for everyone to say this will be a beating now that a huge chunk of the starting Raiders defense is out because of COVID. I find it hard to believe the Chefs weren’t properly prepared for that last game. If so, that is on them for not taking the Raiders seriously.

