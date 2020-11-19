Report: Chris Carson is not expected to play Thursday

Getty Images

It looks like the Seahawks will have to go another week without having running back Chris Carson in the backfield.

Carson was listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game with the foot injury that’s kept him out of the last two contests and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Carson is not expected to be in lineup against the Cardinals. Carson did not practice on Wednesday.

They are expected to get Carlos Hyde back as he did not get an injury designation after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Head coach Pete Carroll also indicated that wide receiver Tyler Lockett will play after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

“He worked well today, he looked fine,” Carroll said, via the team’s website. “I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s playing. He just looked too good on the practice field today. We do have to see how he is after today. That’s an unknown right now, so as much as I’d like to be optimistic about it – which I am – we do have to see if anything happens coming off the work he had.”

The Seahawks ruled out two cornerbacks — Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and Quinton Dunbar (knee) — and two offensive linemen — center Ethan Pocic (concussion) and guard Jordan Simmons (calf) — for Thursday night.