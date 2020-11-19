Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf are chasing Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison

Getty Images

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski recently jumped Steve Young and Jerry Rice on the passing touchdown connection list. Brady and Gronk still have a long way to go to catch the No. 1 tandem of all-time: Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

Brady and Gronk, still in the low 90s, likely won’t get to 114. Another duo has their sights set on that number.

In a new feature at ESPN.com, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf tells David Fleming that Metcalf recently received a text from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson pointing out that high-water mark.

“I keep that in the back of my mind every time I go play, every time I go practice,” Metcalf told Fleming. “That’s the record that has to be taken down by us. That’s who we’re chasing.”

They’re currently at 15. They need 99 to tie, 100 to take the lead.

Their next chance to add to their total comes on Thursday night, in a rematch with the Arizona Cardinals. When they met on a COVID-flex to Sunday night last month, the Seahawks scored 32 points — but Metcalf had only two catches for 23 yards. Throw in the fact that the Rams shut down Metcalf on Sunday, and Seattle should have extra motivation to find a way to get the ball into Metcalf’s hands.

Wide receiver screens. Jet sweeps. Line him up in the backfield and toss the ball to him. Just put the football in his possession and let nature take its course.

“He’s got superpowers, in a sense,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “What can’t he do?”

He can’t do anything without the ball. And it’s not enough to just hope Metcalf gets open while running a pass route. Metcalf is a weapon who can and should be used in creative ways.

If the Seahawks hope to avoid falling to 6-4 tonight, they’ll have some fresh ideas for getting the most out of one of the best players — not just receiver, but overall player — in all of football.