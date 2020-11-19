Russell Wilson will be executive producer for football film set in late ’50s

Getty Images

While he may not be going the way of Russ Meyer, Russ Wilson will become involved in filmmaking.

Via Chris Smith of Sports Business Daily, the Seahawks quarterback will serve as executive producer for Braddock, a feature film about a Pittsburgh-area high school that set the record for the longest football winning streak. Set in the late ’50s, Braddock will be written and directed by Gregory Caruso.

The movie focuses on the Braddock Tigers, a team that as of 1950 had five straight unbeaten seasons, and was closing in on the all-time record. Joshua Jackson will play Coach Chuck Klausing, and Kate Bosworth will play Clausing’s wife, Joann.

Klausing would later serve as an assistant coach at Rutgers, West Point, West Virginia, and Pitt. He spent six years as head coach at IUP and 10 as head coach at Carnegie Mellon.

“He really appreciated the story and wanted to be a part of the team, and he wanted to help get it to the next level and to a production company,” Caruso said regarding Wilson. The film is expected to commence production in 2021.