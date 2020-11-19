Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen carted off after injury to left foot

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and immediately ruled out due to a foot injury.

Olsen was set to block in front of a wide receiver screen to D.K. Metcalf when he collapsed onto the ground. Olsen required the assistance of trainers to get to the sideline and he would board a cart to leave the field after getting an evaluation in the sideline medical tent.

Olsen ruptured the plantar fascia in his right foot two years ago when with the Carolina Panthers. This injury was to his left leg as he tried to get to his feet and hop off on his right leg before going down again.

Olsen had caught two passes for 20 yards against the Cardinals before exiting the ball game. For the season, Olsen has 23 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Seahawks.