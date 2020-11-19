Teddy Bridgewater says game status undecided yet

Getty Images

A report Thursday morning indicated Teddy Bridgewater is unlikely to play Sunday against Detroit. It may well turn out that way, but the Panthers quarterback isn’t ready to rule himself out.

“We haven’t decided on anything,” Bridgewater said Thursday afternoon. “Just taking it one day at a time.”

Bridgewater has had limited practices this week. He said he wants to see “quick twitch things and stuff like that . . . how I respond to chaos” to let him know he’s good to go.

It is not up to him, though, with doctors and coaches making the decision whether Bridgewater’s MCL sprain will allow him to play against the Lions.

“Honestly, I’m very happy that it wasn’t as serious. Thankful,” Bridgewater said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time and making sure that I’m exhausting my resources and listening to the advice I’m receiving, because I know the advice that I’m getting from those around me, they have my best interest. So that’s my mindset right now: Taking it one day at a time and trusting the advice I’m getting.”

Bridgewater said he didn’t have any flashbacks to 2016 when his career was threatened by a severe left knee injury. He sprained his right knee against the Bucs and missed only five snaps.

“Nah. Honestly, I was fine in my mind, being what I went through with my left knee,” Bridgewater said. “I knew the feeling I was feeling, and it wasn’t the same. I didn’t have too many concerns or anything like that.’’