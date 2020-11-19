Thursday Night Football: No last-minute magic for Cardinals as Seahawks hold on 28-21

Getty Images

The Cardinals didn’t have any magic left Thursday night.

Arizona, which beat the Bills on the Hail Murray on Sunday, couldn’t pull off another last-second victory four days later. The Seahawks held on for a 28-21 victory in a battle for first place in the NFC West.

The Seahawks improved to 7-3, while the Cardinals fell to 6-4. The Rams, who are 6-3, play the Bucs on Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks led 23-21 when Kyler Murray was penalized for grounding followed by J.R. Sweezy‘s penalty for holding in the end zone, resulting in a safety with 9:12 left. Seattle took the free kick and bled 6:53 off the clock, settling for a 41-yard Jason Myers field goal and a 28-21 lead.

The Cardinals got the ball back with 2:15 remaining, two timeouts and 79 yards to go. They got as close as the Seattle 27, but from there, Murray threw three incompletions — none intended for DeAndre Hopkins — and then Carlos Dunlap sacked him on fourth-and-10 with 34 seconds left.

The Seahawks Defense was as good as it has been all season, and Dunlap has made them better. Dunlap had two of the team’s three sacks.

The NFL’s No. 1 offense managed only 314 yards against the 32nd-ranked defense. In a Week 7 overtime win over the Seahawks, the Cardinals scored 37 points and gained 519 yards.

Murray had only 15 yards on five carries and completed 29 of 42 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdown passes to Dan Arnold and Chase Edmonds got the Cardinals to within 23-21 in a game they never led.

But Russell Wilson got his 93rd win in his ninth season, going 23-of-28 for 197 yards and two touchdowns. The Seahawks, who had 347 yards, had 165 rushing yards.

Carlos Hyde gained 79 yards and scored a touchdown on 14 carries, and Wilson had 10 carries for 42 yards.

DK Metcalf caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Lockett made nine receptions for 67 yards and a score.