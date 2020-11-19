Washington puts Geron Christian on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has played without tackle Geron Christian for the last three games and they will be without him for at least three more games.

Christian was placed on injured reserve on Thursday morning. He has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Christian started and played every snap of the first six games of the season at left tackle. He played in 18 games and made two starts during his first two seasons in Washington.

The Football Team started Cornelius Lucas at left tackle the last three weeks, but he left last Sunday’s loss to the Lions with an ankle injury. Morgan Moses moved over from right tackle and David Sharpe took over that spot, which may remain the alignment against Cincinnati as Lucas missed practice on Wednesday.