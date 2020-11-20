Arik Armstead named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has been named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP.

The NFLPA recognized Armstead for his “Storytime with Arik Armstead” project. Armstead read to students from his hometown of Elk Grove, California recently and has worked with 21 different classes of students around the world who have been working remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armstead also launched the Armstead Academic Project in 2019. The project works to ensure all students have access to quality education regardless of their socioeconomic status. Armstead’s foundation has put $200,000 back into the community and the work has included providing 350 Chromebooks and other resources for students learning remotely.

“Being named the NFLPA’s Week 10 Community MVP is an honor,” Armstead said in a statement. “As we all know, this year has been tough on so many, making our mission to give back to the community through the Armstead Academic Project even stronger. My hope is to be as impactful as I can by blessing others through the many blessings I have received in my life.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Armstead’s project and he will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.