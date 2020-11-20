Browns hopeful Jack Conklin and Cody Parkey are cleared to return

Getty Images

The Browns will not have defensive end Myles Garrett in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles after a positive COVID-19 test, but they could have right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Conklin and Parkey were put on the list on Wednesday, which was two days after word of fullback Andy Janovich‘s positive test surfaced. As close contacts, the two players are required to stay away from the team for five days and can return as long as they continue to have negative test results.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he’s “hopeful” about getting the two player on the field Sunday.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (hip) and guard Wyatt Teller (calf) are listed as questionable. Wilson returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday’s session and Teller returned from a stint on injured reserve last weekend.