BYU QB coach says NFL interest in Zach Wilson is high

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields are widely regarded as the two best quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft, but another college quarterback is working his way up draft boards this season.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is having an outstanding season, with an average of 11.4 yards per pass, a 75.1 percent completion rate, 22 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Deseret News reports that Wilson will “almost certainly” enter the 2021 NFL draft, and BYU quarterbacks coachAaron Roderick said almost every team called him during BYU’s bye week for information about Wilson.

“I think it was just about every team,” said Roderick. “They make their own decisions about his play. That’s their job. They’ve got scouts and evaluators and they are good at what they do and they make their own decisions about what they think of him as a player.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Wilson is a junior who started most of both his freshman and sophomore seasons. He looks ready for the NFL.