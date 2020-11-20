Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams listed as doubtful

Getty Images

It looks like the Ravens are going to be down two defensive linemen when they tangle with running back Derrick Henry and the rest of the Titans on Sunday.

The Ravens listed Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams as doubtful to play this weekend. Campbell missed last week’s game with a calf injury and Williams hurt his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis, Justin Madubuike, Jihad Ward, and Broderick Washington are the healthy defensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) were listed as questionable. Fort was a full participant in Friday’s practice while Smith was limited.