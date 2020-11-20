Joey Bosa: We have to make more of opportunities for turnovers

Getty Images

Among the reasons why the Chargers are 2-7 is their defense’s failure to take the ball away from opposing offenses on a regular basis.

The Chargers are 28th in the league with eight takeaways and defensive end Joey Bosa would like to see that number go up in the weeks to come. He offered some advice to the rest of the unit about how they can make that happen.

“When you are presented opportunities, I have said this five times, I’m not asking you to do a cartwheel and then backflip it and pick it off between your legs with one arm then moonwalk into the end zone or some s–t. If the ball is thrown at you, you have to make plays. I am not pointing fingers, but, if you want to win and be a great team, you got to call it out and you got to tell it how it is,” Bosa said, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com.

Bosa missed the last two games with a concussion and having him back as part of the pass rush should help create more chances for the defense to make game-changing plays. He’ll get a chance to prove that right against the Jets on Sunday.