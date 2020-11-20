Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals’ penalties “unacceptable”

Getty Images

The Cardinals were penalized 10 times for 115 yards in Thursday night’s loss to the Seahawks, and afterward coach Kliff Kingsbury cited those penalties as a major reason his team fell short.

“You’re not going to win in this league doing that, especially against a quality team against Seattle,” Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com. “That’s unacceptable to have that many and we got to clean that up. Just got to refocused and be better moving forward. The guys, when that occurs, they’re always feeling bad about the situation and so you just try to make sure we get past it and not allow it to happen against and not allow it to affect us moving forward.”

Among the penalties for the Cardinals were a taunting penalty on Dre Kirkpatrick that gave the Seahawks first down on what would have been fourth down, a 46-yard pass interference penalty on Patrick Peterson, four false starts and three offensive holdings.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray agreed with his coach’s assessment.

“Probably just the little self-inflicted penalties,” Murray said. “Just really shooting ourselves in the foot. It wasn’t a clean game by any means — easier said than done to play those — but that’s just . . . we got to be better.”

The penalties were costly, and so was the loss. The Cardinals are now a game behind the Seahawks in the NFC West.