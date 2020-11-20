Kyler Murray files for “Hail Murray” and “Murray Magic” trademarks

USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is becoming an NFL sensation. And if anyone is going to profit from that, it should be him.

A day after the Hail Murray happened, Murray’s representatives were making “Hail Murray” happen, registering for federal trademark protection for that phrase, along with “Murray Magic.”

Via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, K1 Promotions, LLC submitted the appropriate paperwork on Monday.

The filings, per McManaman, explains that the phrases will be used for apparel purposes, and that the phrases will be used on a website that relates to the “accomplishments, exploits and biography of a professional football player.”

Before anyone suggests that Murray is being greedy or whatever, remember this: If there’s a market for this kind of stuff, shouldn’t Murray be the one who benefits from it? Plenty of radio shows and websites currently sell merchandise that infringes on the names and likenesses of others. The people who are responsible for the exploits should be the ones who profit.