Kyler Murray on shoulder/arm injury: “I’m good”

USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray seemed to suffer some sort of shoulder or arm injury in the first half of Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks.

After the game, Murray downplayed the situation. “I’m good,” Murray said.

It didn’t look like he was good during the game. Trainers were working on the right arm/shoulder when Murray wasn’t in the game, and he was wincing as he threw the ball on the sidelines.

Murray seemed better in the second half, possibly because of whatever it was that the training staff did in the locker room to numb the pain, if as it appeared he was in pain.

Regardless, Murray has a couple of extra days to recover from whatever it was that was bothering him last night before facing the Patriots in New England. As of Wednesday, the Cardinals will have to disclose whether and to what extent Murray isn’t “good,” if he indeed has some sort of injury.