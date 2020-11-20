Matthew Stafford listed as questionable, Kenny Golladay and D’Andre Swift out

Getty Images

The Lions and Panthers both listed their starting quarterbacks as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Matthew Stafford was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day after sitting out on Wednesday due to a right thumb injury and he was listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week. Teddy Bridgewater is in the same boat for the Panthers due to a knee injury.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule sounded optimistic about Bridgewater’s chances of playing and Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan told reporters that he sees no reason why Stafford won’t be able to play on Sunday.

The similarities on the injury report don’t end at quarterback. As expected, the Lions ruled out running back D'Andre Swift with a concussion while the Panthers will be missing running back Christian McCaffrey with a shoulder injury.

The Lions will be missing more offensive pieces than the Panthers, however. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola are both out with hip injuries. It’s the third straight week that Golladay has been ruled out.

Defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee), defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (groin), safety Will Harris (groin), and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) join Stafford in the questionable group.