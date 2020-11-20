Multiple reports now say Taysom Hill will start

November 20, 2020
The depth chart apparently will control, after all.

In the wake of Ian Rapoport’s hedge that, despite earlier reporting that Jameis Winston will be used in heavy doses on Sunday against the Falcons, multiple reports have more clearly pointed to Taysom Hill serving as the starter for the Saints on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com has provided the clearest indication that it will be Hill, not Winston. Schefter’s report also seems to close the door on the possibility of job sharing; he tweets that Hill will start, that Hill took all the starter reps in practice, and that Winston will be the backup.

As noted earlier this week, it makes sense based on the depth chart. Last year, Teddy Bridgewater was the No. 2 quarterback. Thus, when Drew Brees was injured, Bridgewater took over. This year, Hill is No. 2. The time-honored principle of “next man up” points to him.

Others who had been silent about the situation are now chiming in that we should have known all along that Hill would be the guy, given that the team gave Hill $16 million on a two-year deal. It’s easy to say that now. Few in the media were saying it earlier this week, before anyone was reporting that Hill would start.

Our best educated guess continues to be that, even if (as it appears) Hill will start, both will play. Ultimately, the flow of the game and other factors (like, for example, which guy plays better) will determine who ends up with most of the reps.

It ultimately could be no different than using multiple tailbacks. Both get a chance, and the coach eventually rides with the hot hand. That’s quite possibly what will happen on Sunday, even though the Saints would like to keep that quiet for as long as possible.

Indeed, if the Falcons now accept as true the notion that Hill will be the wire-to-wire quarterback, the Falcons will focus the balance of their preparation on Hill, and perhaps they’ll be less prepared when Winston enters the game.

  2. Why in earth would the Falcons not prepare for both QBs? Any good coach prepares for every player you could possibly face. But then again, maybe the Falcons don’t have a good coach.

    I think Falcons actually pull off the upset. They have been playing very well lately, and if it weren’t for some epic latte-game collapses they could easily be 6-3 heading into this one.

  3. No prep is needed for the Falcons D when Winston enters the game. Just sit back and wait for him to throw the ball right to their DBs.

  7. I doubt the Falcons are very worried about Jameis. It’s not like they haven’t see him play these last few years.

  11. Doesn’t matter who starts. Jameis Winston will end up playing more snaps than his one-dimensional gimmick QB counterpart Taysom Hill.

  12. I get the Winston hate and his turnover ratio, but he did throw for over 5,000 yards last year and 33 touchdowns. I find it hard to believe that a change in uniform and system doesn’t deserve a crack at starting as your second quarterback considering many quarterbacks in the league can’t sniff those numbers. How do you sit a guy with that much talent on the bench in favor of an athletic quarterback that has shown he can complete passes when inserted into certain game situations that puts the defense at a disadvantage, but hasn’t shown he can line up every down and drive a team down the field. Making fun of Winston is fun and all, but if you’re trying to win games, don’t you go with Winston first and then go to Hill only when Winston fails?

  13. Payton is playing head games with Atlanta. Nobody but Payton knows who will start.

    I’m guessing that it’s going to be QB by committee. It doesn’t matter who will start…..both will play.

  14. This reminds of the movie any given Sunday. A great career has come to a end. Brees is not getting his job back. Taysum Hill is the dawn of a new era! He’s going to be like Steaming Beamon!

  15. Winston gives them 2 more TDs with 2 turnovers.
    Hill gives them 2 less TDs with no turnovers.
    Make your choice.

  16. This is because Brees is coddled. Bridgewater played great last year for the Saints and Brees came back before the bye week for no other reason that his insecurity. Hill is a nice gadget player. He isn’t an every down QB as we are all about to see.

