Panthers list Teddy Bridgewater as questionable

Getty Images

A report on Thursday indicated Teddy Bridgewater is unlikely to start at quarterback for the Panthers on Sunday, but Bridgewater said later in the day that nothing’s been decided and that remains the case on Friday.

The Panthers have listed Bridgewater as questionable to play against the Lions because of the knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. Head coach Matt Rhule said that Bridgewater has improved over the course of the week and sounded like he expects more progress before Sunday.

“I think he’s getting better. All along I’ve felt good about where it’s headed . . . I think it’ll truly be a game-time decision,” Rhule said, via Bill Voth of the team’s website.

Rhule has not said if P.J. Walker or Will Grier would start in the event Bridgewater can’t play.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is the only Panther ruled out. Cornerback Donte Jackson (toe), left tackle Russell Okung (calf), and right guard John Miller (ankle, knee) have been listed as doubtful. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead (rib), safety Sam Franklin (ankle), defensive end Yatur Gross-Matos (shoulder), defensive end Marquis Haynes (shoulder), tight end Chris Manhertz (shoulder), and cornerback Rasul Douglas (ankle) are listed as questionable.